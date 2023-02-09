New recruitment, promotion as per new reservation policy: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that all future recruitments and promotions will be done as per the new reservation system.

Speaking at the Valmiki Fair organised by Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeeta at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk on Thursday, Bommai, referring to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s statement that STs will not benefit from the hike of 3% to 7% unless it is included in Schedule 9 of the Indian Constitution, he said, “we are also aware of it, and our government has taken a step forward in this regard”.

“But, you (Siddaramaiah) did not do it as you had no will. There is no point in making speeches about social justice. One has to take some steps, and we have initiated the process”, he said.

He also stated that his government constituted a separate ministry for the welfare of tribal communities in Karnataka. We have given funds for the welfare of communities, 75 units of power, and Rs 25 lakh for the purchase of an acre of land. Above all, the number of hostels for students belonging to Scheduled Tribes and self-employment has been promoted, he added.

He also stated that the Modi-led government has given the highest grants for STs. A tribal woman has been made the President of India, while B Sriramulu, Raju Gowda, and S V Ramachandra had been heads of various corporations, he added.