Next Karnataka CM would be from Ediga community, predicts seer

Arya Ediga Community Seer Pranavananda Swamy predicted that the next chief minister of Karnataka would become from the community.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said the state has seven legislators from the community, but only Kota Srinivas Pujary has been made minister. "Our community has the ability to get deputy chief minister post. People of the community are denied social and political justice," he added.

He warned that the community would teach a lesson to political parties in zilla and taluk panchayat polls if injustice meted out to the community is not addressed. He also predicted that a leader from Ediga community would be the next chief minister and said that he would take part in oath taking ceremony.

He added that Hindutva is not the monopoly of BJP and RSS but a lifestyle. He also urged the government to establish Arya Ediga development corporation for the welfare of people of the community.

Check out DH's latest videos: