Next polls, let’s win 22 seats in Bengaluru: BSY

The talk of mid-term elections in Karnataka refuses to die, with BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday vowing to win at least 22 out of the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, “whenever the polls come.”

Yeddyurappa was speaking at an event to felicitate the three BJP MPs from Bengaluru - D V Sadananda Gowda, P C Mohan and Tejasvi Surya.

“We won 11 out of the 28 Assembly seats in Bengaluru last time. Let’s decide today to win 22-23 seats, whenever the polls come and regardless of who our candidates are,” he said.

Speculation over a midterm election has intensified ever since JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda predicted one recently. The regional party as well as the Congress, separately, are aggressively working on rebuilding themselves, as if an election is around the corner.

Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister, said he was facing the pressure from people on when the BJP would instal its government in the state, especially after the party’s resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have 26 MPs. The only regret is that BJP is not in government in the state. Wherever I go, people ask me when I will form the government. If we had 115 MLAs, instead of 105, Karnataka would have been a model state, with the Modi government at the Centre,” he said. Yeddyurappa, however, said voters were not ready for another election.

“It’s just been 13 months. The voter wants resolution of problems, not an election,” he said, lashing out at the Congress-JD(S) coalition for what he said was their administrative apathy.

“The government has become a Tughlaq durbar and it can’t go on for long. The government may fall at any moment, but the BJP isn’t luring any legislator. We won’t be responsible if MLAs themselves desert the coalition,” he said.

Yeddyurappa accused Kumaraswamy of going on a visit to the US even as the state was reeling under drought. “Bengalureans may not be aware of the drought situation. The city may run out of the water if the situation continues. There’s no water in the lakes or reservoirs and sowing hasn’t happened. And the CM does grama vastavya, instead of touring the state. Now, he has gone overseas. This is an irresponsible government,” he said.