Nikhil Kumaraswamy steps down as Yuva JD(S) chief

However, he said that he will also be ready for the strengthening of the party at the base level

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 25 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 03:35 ist
Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

The JD(S) Youth Wing president, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has stepped down from the post, by writing an emotional letter to the senior leaders of the party, taking the moral responsibility for the downfall of the party in the recently held Assembly elections.

In the letter, he stated that he is upset over the Assembly election results and the performance of the party, and also said that it is the time to rejuvenate the party.

"I've tried to do my best all these years as the president of the Youth Wing of the party under the guidance of H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy. Now, it is the time to give space for new leadership," he wrote.

However, he said that he will also be ready for the strengthening of the party at the base level. The state president of the party, C M Ibrahim, also stepped down from the post and announced the same on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources from the JD(S) said that the senior leaders of the party are thinking of giving the Youth Wing responsibility to the young MLA from Gurmitkal Assembly constituency, Sharangouda Kandakur.

