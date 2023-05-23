Nine Karnataka MLAs including H D Kumaraswamy skip oath-taking

Nine MLAs skipped the oath-taking session on Tuesday. Some of them did not turn up as they believed that Tuesday was "inauspicious".

The MLAs, who were missing, include H D Kumaraswamy, H D Revanna and a few more from the JD(S). However, seven MLAs, including Madhu Bangarappa and Priya Krishna of Congress, took oath at the Speaker's office.

The lawmakers who have not taken the oath, will not be allowed to vote in the Speaker's election scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, B Y Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa who has been elected for the first time from the Shikaripura constituency, took oath in the name of Huchuraya Swamy, the deity of the constituency.

Yashpal Suvarna Udupi MLA of BJP took oath in the name of Gomatha and Vibudhesha Teertha Swamiji.

On day two of the 16th assembly session, 43 MLAs took oath.