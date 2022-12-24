Nirani dares Panchamasali seer to prove allegations of 'stonewalling' quota

Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday said that he would resign as minister and quit politics if Kudalasangama Panchamasali seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya proves his allegations that he (Nirani) was stonewalling the inclusion of the community under 2A Category.

Speaking to reporters, the Large and Medium Industries minister said, "The seer, time and again, has made allegations that a minister from the community created hurdles for Panchamasalis in their bid for reservation. If he (seer) failed to prove allegations, he should leave Peeth and enter politics, Nirani dared.

Replying to a query, Nirani said, "I have a lot of respect for the seer. Since the population of Panchamasalis is high in the state, we created two peethas. I created the third peetha and will create two more. I was minister before the peetha (Kudalasangama) was created, he said.

"You are holding a responsible position. Do not hurt others with your loose talk. The Panchamasali community will get enhanced reservation on December 29," the minister said.

The minister said, "I know whom did Basanagouda Patil Yatnal approach for a Cabinet berth. He fell at Shobha Karandlaje's feet in Delhi last week. He sought her intervention to bring about a truce with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa," Nirani charged.