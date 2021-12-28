No alliance with any party for 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: BJP's Arun Singh

Amid rumours of change of leadership in Karnataka, the BJP is holding state executive and core committee meetings in Hubballi on December 28 and 29.

The party announced its plan to discuss recent Legislative Council elections outcome and preparation for coming Zilla Panchayat and BBMP elections will be discussed in these meetings. BJP National General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) Arun Singh spoke to DH's Ajith Athrady on a range of issues.

Will BJP have an alliance with JD(S) or any other party in state for next Assembly elections?

No. The BJP will have no alliance with anybody in Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly elections. We want to fight on our own as we have a strong base in every district. This is also the wish of our workers and state leaders. Wherever we are weak, we will strengthen our organisation. In South Karnataka, we will strengthen our party and fight elections in full force.

In the Legislative Council election, you tried for alliance with JD(S)?

No discussion of alliance held in Delhi for the Council election. I am not aware of anything. Maybe state leaders must have discussed the issue, I don’t know.

What is BJP's strategy for to face the next Assembly polls ?

After Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, we will focus Karnataka. Soon, the party will also hold "Chintan Baitak " in the state in which ministers and core committee members will attend and discuss the government as well as the party. The party will make future strategy to strengthen the organisation and prepare roadmap to victory in the next Assembly polls.

Is CM Basavaraj Bommai matching up to the organisational skills and personality of former CM B S Yediyurappa?

No doubt that Yediyurappa is the most popular leader and successfully implemented several welfare programmes. Bommai is also giving efficient administration and will complete his term as the CM. There is no truth in media speculations about leadership change. Though the CM changed, it is a continuing government. Under the guidance of Yediyurappa, the BJP will face the next Assembly election in the leadership of Bommai. There is good co-ordination between the government and party under the leadership of Bommai.

Is the recently held Legislative Council elections is a setback for the party?

It is not a setback for us. The BJP gained 6 more seats. It is a victory for the party. Though we expected 13 seats, we got 11 seats. In Mysuru and Belagavi we lost though we hoped to win these two seats. In fact it is a setback to Congress and JD(S) as both parties have lost their seats.

