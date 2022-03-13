No cabinet expansion in Karnataka till April 8: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said State cabinet expansion or revamp will be taken up only after completion of the State budget session.

Speaking to media persons, before participating in a mega welcome rally for ‘guiding’ BJP to a huge victory in Uttarakhand as election in-charge of the party in the State, here on Sunday Joshi said till April 8 there will be no talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the State.

He also said that the party high command is discussing the appointment of new Chief Ministers for the four states where the party has secured a victory.

Joshi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four visits to Uttarakhand changed the election scenario for BJP. “Modi has proved again that he is one of the most trusted leaders in India and people of the four States by voting BJP back to power has reimposed Modi’s popularity,” he said and added that it was Prime Minister Modi’s stature at world-stage that helped India to bring back more than 22,000 Indians stuck in Ukraine back home safely.

‘Premature celebrations’

Joshi termed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar’s visit to Goa to manage the Goa after polls as premature celebrations. “Even before the child was born, the Congress leaders were preparing for the naming ceremony. I don’t know if Shivakumar was sent to manage party or to create trouble in Goa,” he said.

