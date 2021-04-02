No complaint on B S Yediyurappa, sought suggestions from Governor: Eshwarappa

'No complaint on BSY, sought suggestions from Governor'

Eshwarappa noted the sanction of Rs 774 crore on the request of MLAs without bringing it to his notice

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya
  Apr 02 2021
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 14:32 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa has said that he did not raise a complaint against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's "direct interference" in the affairs of his department but he sought guidance from Governor Vajubhai R Vala.

In a press conference here on Friday, Eshwarappa said, he welcomes the distribution of funds as per the request of the MLA but the procedure and the rules must be followed. "I did not complain against Yediyurappa but sought suggestions from the Governor, who served as Finance Minister several times," he said.

Eshwarappa, in his 5-page letter to the Governor against Yediyurappa, noted the sanction of Rs 774 crore for road development on the request of MLAs without bringing it to the notice of the minister.

The CM has distributed Rs 1599 crore without bringing it to my notice, Eshwarappa said. Expressing displeasure he said, "I am not a postman but a minister. It is not good to take decisions related to my department without bringing it to my notice." 

Eshwarappa maintained that he and the CM have differences in few matters but, "We are one," he defended and said, "I am not a rebel. I am loyal."

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
BJP

