No confusion in Congress on my tenure as CM, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that there was no confusion in the ruling Congress over his tenure amid speculation that he had to transfer power to his deputy D K Shivakumar after a specified date.

"There is no confusion. We are clear about it. You are creating all the confusion," Siddaramaiah told reporters, blaming the media.

Also Read | K'taka: Blueprint to be prepared for minority welfare

However, Siddaramaiah's statement remained cryptic. He did not specify whether the party had clarity on sharing the CM post between Shivakumar and him or whether he would hold the position for five years.

The matter has become contentious within the Congress with at least four ministers backing Siddaramaiah much to the chagrin of Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh.

It started with Industries Minister M B Patil who said that there was no power sharing. Last week, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said that Siddaramaiah would continue as chief minister.

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi backed Siddaramaiah on the issue.

Taking a dig at Mahadevappa, Suresh, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka, on Sunday said that the former was more interested in other issues than running his department.

Congress' Chikmagalur MLA H D Thammaiah vouched for Shivakumar. He said that Shivakumar was instrumental in making the political careers of many, including Nayana Motamma and Laxmi Hebbalkar. He even credited Shivakumar for the party's victory.

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the Congress party over the apparent infighting.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, "Let me assure you this government will fall on its own by December. Let Siddaramaiah's and Shivakumar's teams play Kabbaddi against each other. This government will not last longer than December this year."

Mocking the Congress in a tweet, the BJP recalled statements made by various ministers on the power-sharing issue. "It's a tragedy that the state has become the playground for one's chess and another's football. In all this, Karnataka is suffering," the BJP said.