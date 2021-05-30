No dearth of leaders in BJP: Nalin Kumar Kateel

No dearth of leaders in BJP, says Nalin Kumar Kateel as he slams Siddaramaiah for 'no able leaders' comment

The Dakshina Kannada MP slammed the Leader of the Opposition for his comments and said that Siddaramaiah should first look at himself and his background

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 30 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 14:43 ist
BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel said Sunday that there was no dearth of leaders in the state's ruling party. Kateel's comments came in the backdrop of former CM and Congress leader Siddarmaaiah suggesting that there were no able leaders in the saffron party to oust Yediyurappa.

“We all wanted B S Yediyurappa to be the Chief Minister considering his experience. However, the Congress is definitely facing a dearth of leaders,” Kateel while speaking to mediapersons in Mangaluru on the sidelines of a programme marking seven years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The Dakshina Kannada MP slammed the Leader of the Opposition for his comments and said that Siddaramaiah should first look at himself and his background.

“Yediyurappa did not become Chief Minister by jumping from one party to another. He is known for fighting for the cause of the people for the last 45 years and also known for his leadership qualities. Having realised the dearth of leadership in the Congress, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had decided to make H D Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka,” he said.

On the extension of lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, Kateel said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a call on the same.

