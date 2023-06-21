No decision on contesting LS polls, says Karnataka Cong's Geetha

Actor Shivaraj Kumar and his wife Geetha met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday.

This has triggered speculations about Geetha's candidature from the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat next year.

Daughter of former chief minister late S Bangarappa and sister of School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Geetha joined the Congress party earlier this year.

Geetha was with the JD(S) before. She contested her maiden election in 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga seat and lost against BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, Geetha said that nothing was decided. "A decision will be taken after holding a discussion with the party, my brother and my husband," she said.

She claimed that she met Shivakumar as part of a casual visit. "We were unable to meet the chief minister or the deputy CM after they won the elections. This was just a casual visit," Geetha said.

On the other hand, it is said that attempts are being made to bring former BJP MLA Kumar Bangarappa to the Congress party. Apparently, senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimappa is holding talks with Kumar so that he can become the party's Shimoga Lok Sabha candidate.