No disgruntlement, we're together: Ashoka on 'sulking' Somanna

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday dismissed talks about his senior Cabinet colleague V Somanna joining Congress party.

Somanna, the Housing minister, in a single-line reaction, said he would not comment on speculation.

"Don't confine Somanna to a specific region. He's a pan-Karnataka figure. Name any mutt and he has the power to enter inside. He's influential. There's no disgruntlement. We're in touch daily," Ashoka told reporters on the sidelines of the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra roadshow in Govindarajanagar constituency, which is represented by Somanna.

Speculation is that Somanna is unhappy with BJP over matters concerning his political future.

When confronted with questions about him joining the Congress, Somanna said, "Can I comment on your speculation? Why should I?"

Ashoka said that the speculation of Somanna joining the Congress was "a baseless allegation".

"He's our leader. He's been working with the BJP for the last 15-20 years. He's been in politics for 40-50 years. There's no problem. We're together," Ashoka said, adding that if given the chance, Somanna can help the party win all seats in Chamarajanagar district. Somanna is the minister in charge of the district.

Meanwhile, in Kalaburagi, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa maintained that Somanna would not quit the party. He said the same about Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda, who is said to be veering towards the Congress.

"We worked extremely hard to help Gowda win from a constituency (K R Pet) that was difficult. Let's wait and see who makes what decision," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar specified that Somanna had not spoken with him about politics. "He has written to me, inviting me for the inauguration of a housing department office in Kanakapura," he said.

Somanna leaves roadshow abruptly

Housing Minister V Somanna was seen leaving the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra roadshow abruptly at Nagarabhavi on Monday. Apparently, the roadshow was to reach Nayandahalli. But, Somanna was miffed when Revenue Minister R Ashoka left the roadshow at Nagarabhavi. Although the roadshow was happening in his Govindarajanagar constituency, Somanna exited at Nagarabhavi without carrying on, adding fuel to speculation that he is being half-hearted about party affairs.