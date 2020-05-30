No dissidence in BJP, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said there was no differences of opinion within the state BJP.

"The BJP-led government will complete its term under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa," Kateel told mediapersons in the city on Saturday.

“A few MLAs had met and discussed the developments in North Karnataka. There is nothing wrong in discussing development keeping in mind the party's interests.”

Indiscipline within the party will not be tolerated. Strict action will be initiated against those who indulge in such activities by the party High Command, he warned.

The government, led by Yediyurappa, has carried out good works in the state. All the MLAs are supporting the chief minister. All the MLAs are in contact with me, claimed Kateel.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar is day dreaming of dissidence in the BJP. To a query, Kateel said few more flights will be ferrying stranded people from various countries to Mangaluru. All the necessary preparations had been made to quarantine the people arriving from foreign countries.

