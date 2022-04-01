No early elections: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party’s core committee meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday did not discuss holding early elections.
“No discussion on early elections took place. And, there won’t be early elections,” Kateel told reporters.
According to Kateel, the core committee also did not discuss Cabinet expansion or reshuffle. “That’s the chief minister’s prerogative. He will discuss that with national leaders,” he said. On appointing new heads to boards and corporations, Kateel said he would sit with BJP national general secretaries Arun Singh and CT Ravi to decide.
“We discussed the action plan to win 150 seats in the next election,” Kateel said. “We also discussed expansion of the organisation, appointing page committees and other measures.”
Kateel did not comment on speculation that he may be replaced after his three-year term ends in August this year.
Shah is said to have held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the core committee meeting ended.
