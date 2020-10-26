No leadership change in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday stated that the national or State BJP does not have any proposal for leadership change in the BJP government in Karnataka, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is performing well.

He also clarified that there is no proposal about Congress leaders M B Patil and Vinay Kulkarni coming to the BJP.

Joshi charged that Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is politicising the issue of flood management and compensation. "In 10 years of UPA regime, the

Centre provided Rs 4,609 crore compensation during natural calamities in Karnataka, against the demand of Rs 44,000 crore. Modi government provided Rs 11,753 crore in six years, and the demand was Rs 27,208 crore," he said.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar criticised the opposition saying that competition between D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah of Congress for the post of the chief minister was already on even as the position is not vacant.

MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's statement about leadership change is his personal view, which is observed by the party, and State BJP president would take suitable decision about his statement, Shettar added.