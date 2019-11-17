No major role for me in bypolls, says Shivakumar

Hinting that he will not have a major role to play in the bypolls on December 5, Congress leader D K Shivakumar said that he has not been given additional responsibilities, keeping in mind the (legal) troubles he is facing.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that he would fulfill all the roles assigned to him by the party high command. On why the Congress’ ‘troubleshooter’ role was reduced, he said that the party was aware of his predicament, with respect to the cases he was fighting in court.

“I will fulfil my duty as a Congressman and will do whatever possible,” he said. To a question regarding candidate selection for Yeshwantpur constituency, he said that a decision was made following meetings by senior Congress leaders and the KPCC president.

“I was not able to attend a few meetings of the party due to various constraints. All I can say is that Congress candidates should win,” he said. Shivakumar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money laundering cases, was released three weeks ago after being in custody for around 50 days.