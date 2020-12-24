No more alliances for ULB polls: D K Shivakumar

The Congress will go it alone in all future urban local body elections, the party’s state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

“The High Court has set the schedule for elections to the civic bodies of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and others. It has been decided that from now on, the party will field candidates on its symbol and contest all the seats,” Shivakumar told reporters.

“All these days, the Congress used to forge alliances at the local level and not field candidates. But going forward, we will contest on our own. Whether we win or not is different, but it’s important that we contest on the party’s symbol,” he said.

Asked about his relationship with JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said they remain friends. “Our friendship is there and will continue going forward. Why is the media speculating about this?” he said.

“The JD(S) is a political party with its own constitution and ideology. What they do with the BJP is their business. I don’t know how the BJP views them. But we have respect for that party. They have formed government several times, including with us. So, I’d not like to speak ill about them,” he said.

‘Govt confused on schools’

Shivakumar said the government was “confused” on the reopening of schools.

“Our education minister says he’ll talk to CM, school managements and parents. The government should first clear its confusion,” he said.

“Politicians may say anything. But ultimately, the interests of students, schools and teachers should be protected. The government should consult experts. As a parent and someone who runs an educational institution, I’m also confused on what the government will decide,” he said.