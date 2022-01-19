No need for weekend curfew, says Siddaramaiah

With varied opinions about the weekend curfew in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah opined that it is not possible to check the spread of Covid by imposing a weekend curfew. The government can control the spread only by ensuring that the vaccines are administered and Covid guidelines are imposed strictly.

Speaking to reporters in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, on Wednesday, he said, “Congress has not violated the Covid norms. It is the BJP men who are widely violating the guidelines. Minister Umesh Katti’s statement that wearing mask should not be made mandatory is ridiculous. He is not fit to be a minister and to be a part of the government”.

Reacting to the seer’s statement that the mosque in Srirangapatna should be demolished for a temple, Siddaramaiah said, “Let the mosques be wherever they are. No mosque should be demolished for building a temple”.

