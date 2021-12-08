No personal rivalry with Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy, comments based on issues: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he has nothing personal against JD (S) leaders HD Deve Gowda or HD Kumaraswamy but he is their political opponent.

Siddaramaiah was replying to a query about a series of tweets by Kumaraswamy alleging that Siddaramaiah is targeting the Deve Gowda family and making efforts to finish JD(S).

At a press conference on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said he has no personal rivalry with or intentions of revenge against the JD(S) or its party leaders. "But, we have political differences and I make comments based on issues and not personal remarks," he said.

"Kumaraswamy claims the party is secular but why did he form the government with BJP?" he said.

