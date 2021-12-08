'Nothing personal against Kumaraswamy or Deve Gowda'

No personal rivalry with Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy, comments based on issues: Siddaramaiah

The Opposition leader was replying to a query on a series of tweets by Kumaraswamy that he was trying to finish off the JD(S)

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 14:14 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he has nothing personal against JD (S) leaders HD Deve Gowda or HD Kumaraswamy but he is their political opponent.
Siddaramaiah was replying to a query about a series of tweets by Kumaraswamy alleging that Siddaramaiah is targeting the Deve Gowda family and making efforts to finish JD(S).

At a press conference on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said he has no personal rivalry with or intentions of revenge against the JD(S) or its party leaders. "But, we have political differences and I make comments based on issues and not personal remarks," he said.

"Kumaraswamy claims the party is secular but why did he form the government with BJP?" he said.

