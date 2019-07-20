No plot to bring President's rule in Karnataka: Joshi

Refuting the allegation that the BJP was trying to get the President's rule imposed in the State, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the Governor was also liberal in extending the time given to put the confidence motion to vote, while the BJP is waiting and following the Constitution.

"H D Kumaraswamy and company is an expert in creating negative precedents. They only decided to go for confidence motion, but are dragging it for five days, without showing respect to the Constitution," he said.

Let the coalition prove the majority if they have the required support in the Legislative Assembly. But, raising slogans against the Governor is condemnable. If the Governor is partisan, he could have asked the chief minister to prove the majority or dissolve the Assembly when MLAs submitted resignation to him also, Joshi noted, adding that there is no question of the Centre interfering in the issue.

Legislative Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar has shattered our expectation, by giving five days of time for the floor test. It is unfortunate. We thought he would follow the rules, Joshi said.

JD(S) and Congress MLAs' allegation that the BJP offered money to them is baseless. If it is true, why did not they lodge a complaint then itself, instead of waiting till now? Congress and JD(S) have no control over their MLAs, and they are unnecessarily blaming the BJP, he charged.

The administrative machinery in the State has collapsed, and if the same situation continues for some more days, there would be an anarchy-like situation, Joshi added.