No poll alliance with JD(S): BSY

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa denied the rumours that BJP has entered into poll alliance with JD(S) ahead of legislative council polls.

"I have appealed to JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy to support BJP candidates in constituencies where the party had not fielded candidates," he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said, "Leaders of opposition parties are criticising the Bommai-led government in Karnataka from their homes without going out to see the measures taken to help those hit by unseasonal rains that lashed the state recently. The Congress is also criticising the government for everything."

"They will realise the ground reality after the results of the council polls. People will teach a lesson to Congress. The price rise issue will not have any impact on the polls."

He said, of the 25 seats, BJP has fielded candidates in 20 seats in the legislative council polls. He exuded confidence that BJP would win a minimum 15 seats in the council polls including Shivamogga.

He added that the tax on petrol and diesel had been reduced by the government to help people.

"The state government's pro-people schemes will prove beneficial for BJP in the polls."