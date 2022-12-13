No rift between Bommai and Yediyurappa, says Ravi

BJP national general secretary (organisation) C T Ravi on Tuesday clarified that there was no rift between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

He was reacting to Yediyurappa skipping the BJP's Jana Sankalpa Yatras in Tumakuru and Kunigal last week.

Ravi told reporters that Yediyurappa not attending one rally or not taking the flight with Bommai cannot be inferred as a rift.

“Why are you (media) trying to speculate? Everything is going smoothly in our party. Let me remind you in case you have forgotten that Yediyurappa is not just a state leader, he also has national responsibilities. They were, are and will be together and ensure the party’s victory in forthcoming elections,” Ravi said.

Explaining the outcome of recent Assembly poll results, Ravi said that Gujarat results have given them the required hope and self-assurance of winning elections and at the same time Himachal Pradesh results have also taught BJP to be cautious in their approach. “Karnataka will draw lessons from both results and work in the best interests of party,” he said.