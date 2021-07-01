No role to play in Youth Congress president election: Siddaramaiah

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has no role to play in the election of a president for Youth Congress. Speaking to reporters Siddaramaiah said that the election is a separate system and the president will be elected through an election.

Siddaramaiah also accused the state's Cabinet ministers of having no coordination. "The government has cancelled the PUC examination but, announced dates for the SSLC examination. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the dates without discussing the matter and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was unaware of the examination," he said.

Siddaramaiah charged Dr Sudhakar and said, "Though the state has no sufficient vaccination for Covid, the Minister has been making false statements."