No scheme of Karnataka BJP government is worth mentioning: Congress

Calling BJP government in Karnataka as "a child born illicitly from Operation Kamala", the Opposition Congress on Thursday warned the ruling party that people would punish it if it doesn't keep the promise of making the state a 'Rama Rajya.'

Alleging that the B S Yediyurappa-led government in the state has not come to power with the mandate of the people, but only by engineering the defection of 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said there was no programme from the current dispensation worth mentioning in the last seven to eight months. "There is no programme of the BJP government in the last 7-8 months that is worth mentioning; all the mentions made in the address are of previous Congress and a coalition government, he said.

He accused the government of failing to get the right share of central funds to the state on time, despite having the same party in power at the Centre. Siddaramaiah said there would be over an Rs 11,000-crore shortfall in tax devolution to Karnataka during 15th finance commission while warning that "We are going to suffer if this continues and the administration doesn't act." You (BJP) people had said that you will make Karnataka a Rama Rajya if a party comes to power both at the state and the Centre...Where is it? Do it," he said. "You (BJP) will construct Ram Mandir and bring in Uniform Civil Code because it is your agenda but also make efforts towards building Rama Rajya as you had promised or else you may have to eat your own words, and people will punish you," he said.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to Governor's address in the assembly, Siddaramaiah said the state government has failed to give any preview through the address. The Governor's address doesn't have anything from this government, except the state providing Rs 4,000 crore in addition to the Central governments' Rs 6,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme," he said.

Attacking the government for its failure in handling incessant rains and large-scale floods last year, the former Chief Minister criticised it for not providing proper and timely relief and delay in getting central relief funds. Listing out the failure in providing flood relief, Siddaramaiah said, At many places...there are no proper classrooms for students yet, and they were being taught in make-shift places. With such a situation, how can he provide quality education? He said despite 25 BJP MPs from the state, they have failed in getting benefits to the state and questioned them whether they have met the Prime Minister or the Finance Minister at least once in the interest of the state.

"As per information, there will be over Rs 17,000 crore cut in central funds to the state (in 2019-20). GST compensation has not come, devolution of funds cut, flood relief funds - we have not got properly. We are number three in paying central taxes and we have to face this, he said.

He said devolution from the Centre during the 15th finance commission would see a shortfall of Rs 11,215 crore per year, and asked, how will you do the development? and pointed out that states like Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were getting more funds.

Alleging discrimination in allocation of funds to constituencies represented by opposition MLAs also projects sanctioned during previous governments being stopped, Siddarmaiah said Yediyurappa had promised that he would not indulge in hate politics.

Several Congress and JD(S) legislators joined Siddaramaiah in levelling the allegations, leading to a heated argument between the treasury and opposition benches, as BJP legislators alleged they too had faced a similar situation while in opposition.

However, while responding to it, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Chief Minister noted that the works have been halted as projects were approved in excess without maintaining financial discipline, and even without the concurrences of the Finance Department.