No soft corner from JD(S), says Bommai

“The BJP and the JD(S) are engaged in politics and there is no soft corner,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here on Thursday.

Bommai was at J C Pura in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the district to attend his cabinet colleague J C Madhuswamy’s son’s wedding.

On whether JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had a soft corner for the BJP, Bommai said,”The JD(S) is engaged in politics, and so is the BJP. There is no soft corner.”

Bommai added, ”JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda asked me to dial him once I reach Bengaluru. He is a senior politician and we always have his guidance. We did not discuss politics. There is nothing significant as regards his request to dial him.”

