No soft corner from JD(S), says Bommai

No soft corner from JD(S), says Bommai

The JD(S) is engaged in politics, and so is the BJP, Bommai said

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 21 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 22:30 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

“The BJP and the JD(S) are engaged in politics and there is no soft corner,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here on Thursday.

Bommai was at J C Pura in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the district to attend his cabinet colleague J C Madhuswamy’s son’s wedding.

On whether JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had a soft corner for the BJP, Bommai said,”The JD(S) is engaged in politics, and so is the BJP. There is no soft corner.”

Bommai added, ”JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda asked me to dial him once I reach Bengaluru. He is a senior politician and we always have his guidance. We did not discuss politics. There is nothing significant as regards his request to dial him.”

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
JD(S)

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 