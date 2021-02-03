No-trust motion against Council chairperson: Delay in discussion irks BJP

Delay in discussion of 'no-trust motion' irks BJP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 03 2021, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 00:41 ist
Ayanur Manjunath. Credit: DH.

The issue of the no-confidence motion against Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty yet again came up for discussion in the Upper House on Tuesday, leading to a heated argument between the ruling party and Opposition members.

The Council had listed the discussion on the no-trust motion as part of the day’s agenda. However, owing to a delay in preceding discussions, it was yet to be taken up by Tuesday evening.

Pointing this out, BJP member Ayanur Manjunath sought to know precisely when the issue would be discussed. 

To this, chairperson Shetty said the chair would list it as part of the agenda within five days and that it was not possible to give an exact date or time. By listing it as part of the agenda on Tuesday, the House had already accepted the motion, he said.  

Not satisfied by the reply, Manjunath and other BJP members insisted that the chairperson should let them know exactly when it would come up for discussion.

Irked by this, Shetty asked the ruling party leaders why they were in such a hurry.

“The House has approved the motion. We will give the date, If I don’t take it up within five days, then you can question me. Can’t you wait for three days? This subject is not up for interpretation,” he said.  

Leader of the Opposition S R Patil too said that the discussion would be taken up, but demanding to know the exact date was “unfair”.

After a heated exchange between the leaders, Shetty’s words prevailed in the and the BJP leaders agreed to wait until the matter came up for discussion.  

