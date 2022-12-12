No vote, no development: Hassan MLA's video goes viral

A video clip of Hassan MLA Preetham J Gowda in which he is purportedly telling voters that there won't be any development, if they did not vote for him, has gone viral.

During his recent visit to Srinagar, populated mainly by minority community, the MLA reportedly said that he had worked for their development and sought their mandate as a labour for his work. "There will not be any development, if you don't vote for me," he says in the video. The video clip is widely circulated on social media.

The BJP claimed that there was no clarity in the video. "Besides, the MLA shares a special bond with the people, and it was not meant to be a threat, but a light-hearted discussion," said BJP city president Venugopal.