Nobody unhappy in BJP about Bommai leadership: Arun Singh

Nobody in BJP is unhappy with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that next assembly polls in Karnataka will be faced under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP National General Secretary (in charge Karnataka) Arun Singh said on Tuesday.

“Why should anybody be unhappy with the Bommai leadership? He is the Chief Minister and under his leadership, 2023 Assembly polls will be fought,” Singh told reporters.

"Amit Shah made it clear. Under Bommai leadership the party will face the elections. State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel will strengthen the party while Bommai will give good administration," he said.

Under Bommai and Kateel leadership, the party was able to make a victory march in just concluded City Corporations elections. Similarly, in the 2023 assembly polls also, the BJP will form the government, he said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar met Singh in New Delhi.

Terming that it was a courtesy call, Shettar said we discussed the Corporation elections results only and there was no political discussion. Shettar was in Delhi to attend Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's daughter's marriage reception.

Soon after Shah's statement in a public event in Davangere last week, Shettar met former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and discussed its political implications.

Though Shettar and Yediyurappa did not air their view on Shah statement, it was learnt that both the leaders were in the view that the party should face the poll in collective leadership.