Non-invitation snub to Jarkiholis at Katti-led BJP leaders' meet

A ‘secret’ meeting of BJP leaders held here on Sunday, under the leadership of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti, has set off speculations in political circles, especially since it was held without inviting the Jarkiholi brothers.

The meeting assumes significance in the light of the talk of a Cabinet reshuffle, which is likely to take place after the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had fielded his brother Lakhan Jarkiholi as an independent candidate from the Belgaum local bodies’ constituency in the recently held elections to the Legislative Council, which is said to be the reason for the defeat of the official BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath.

The Jarkiholi brothers not being invited to the meeting is seen as a snub to them in the wake of this development.

Among those present at the meeting held at the residence of Umesh Katti were BJP leaders from the region - MLC Lakshman Savadi, Lok Sabha member from Chikkodi Annasaheb Jolle, Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, MLAs Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, Mahantesh Doddagoudar, P Rajeev and Mahantesh Kavatgimath. Belgaum MP Mangala Angadi was not present at the meeting.

Other issues discussed at the meeting include appointments to boards and corporations and elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor of city corporation.

It was decided to demand that the CM give ministerial berths for Abhay Patil and Rajeev as also chairmanship of a board or corporation to Doddagoudar.

Sources said discussions were held on ways to prevent damage caused to the party by the Jarkiholi brothers, besides the setbacks faced by the party in the elections to the Council and the urban local bodies.

Meanwhile, Abhay Patil has demanded that the exercise of Cabinet reshuffle should be taken up at the earliest to put an end to rumours or not undertaken at all.

