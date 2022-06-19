'None should insult religious sentiments': Congress begins damage control

Even as KPCC social media secretary V Shailaja Amarnath has been accused of insulting Hindu Gods and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus on a Clubhouse debate, the District Congress Committee has begun damage control measures and said that none should insult religious sentiments of the people.

DCC President and MLC Harish Kumar and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader said that the Congress will not accept anything against any religion. None should engage in hurting religious sentiments and insulting Gods.

Harish Kumar said that the allegation of insulting Hindu Gods has come to our notice. “When we sought an explanation from Shailaja, she had said that the audio clip was manipulated and edited before sharing it on social media. As she is a state-level leader, the issue has been brought to the notice of the KPCC.”

Further, the police have also registered a case and inquiry is in progress. The inquiry will bring out the truth, he said.

After the audio clip went viral, Praveen Kumar from Nehru Nagara in Puttur had filed a complaint to Puttur Town Police against Shailaja Amarnath, Preethu Shetty, Anil, Puneeth and others accusing them of speaking ill of Hindu gods on Saturday. Accordingly, the police had filed a case under IPC Section 505 (2) and 34.

Shailaja also had filed a complaint against unidentified three persons for pelting stones and damaging her house at Kasba village in Puttur.

Condemning the derogatory remarks, Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath accused the Congress leaders of engaging in polarisation and attempting to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Through anti-Hindu policy, the Congress is trying to take political mileage. Congress leaders who had condemned the statement of BJP leader Nupura Sharma have failed to oppose the statement of its leader from Puttur.