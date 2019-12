Former Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he is not aspiring for any posts in Karnataka including KPCC president post or Opposition Leader in Assembly.

Shivakumar, who was here to attend Congress rally, told reporters that "Since I am not aspiring for any posts, there is no question of meeting party leaders to discuss the issue."

He also said there is no vacancy in posts in party and there is no infighting among top leaders in the state.