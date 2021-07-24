'Not aware of what BSY, BJP national leaders discussed'

Not aware of what CM Yediyurappa, BJP national leaders discussed: Joshi

He also refused to comment on several seers demanding the continuation of Yediyurappa as the chief minister

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jul 24 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 15:02 ist
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stated that he is not aware of the topic of discussion held between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP's national leaders, and none of them spoke to him (Joshi) regarding the 'CM change' issue.

"Whatever I know about the state politics is only through media, and neither Yediyurappa nor the party's top brass have discussed anything with me. Therefore, I am not an authorised person to comment on that," he said.

"I do not know whether Yediyurappa has been asked to resign or not. It is left to leaders like J P Nadda, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to decide. There is no question of me being the front-runner or back-runner for the chief minister's post," Joshi noted.

He also refused to comment on several seers demanding the continuation of Yediyurappa as the chief minister, saying, "it is not related to me".

'No clarity'

Meanwhile, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, there is no clarity on what message from the party's leadership would come for Yediyurappa and when.

"I am not aware of this issue, as the party's central leadership did not speak to me. I visited Gujarat and Delhi for the works related to industries department, and I also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the same purpose," he said.

state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has already clarified that the voice in a controversial audio clip is not of him, and he has sought probe into the matter, Shettar added.

