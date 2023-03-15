Not interested in state politics, says Congress leader D K Suresh

Virtually ruling out his candidature for the 2023 Assembly elections from Ramanagara, Bangalore Rural Congress MP D K Suresh on Wednesday said he is not interested in state politics at this juncture.

Suresh was commenting on plans to make him contest the upcoming Assembly election from the Ramanagara segment against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son.

“I am not ready to contest at this point in time,” Suresh, the younger brother of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, said.

He said he is being called to contest from 10 different Assembly segments - four from his own Lok Sabha constituency and six others.

Read | Battle for Karnataka: DK Suresh to contest against HDK's son Nikhil in Ramanagara?

"Just because there is pressure, it does not mean one must contest. The people of my Lok Sabha constituency have trusted and voted for my victory in three elections. A decision such as contesting Assembly elections cannot be arbitrary," Suresh said and added that one cannot take such decisions by overlooking the efforts of local leaders who may want to contest.

On Tuesday, KPCC president D K Shivakumar told mediapersons that there was a plan to make Suresh contest from Ramanagara. Shivakumar also said no decision had been taken.