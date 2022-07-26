Not received any notice from AICC: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Not received any notice from AICC: Zameer

Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who had stirred a hornet's nest with his 'Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas' remark, on Tuesday said that he had not received any notice from Congress leadership and that he got to know about it through the media.

Speaking to reporters here, Zameer Ahmed said, "AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, over a phone call, told me not to issue any statements in public on contentious issues. Surjewala even said that he had asked KPCC president D K Shivakumar to refrain from making statements in open."

In a letter to Zameer Ahmed, Surjewala has said that the recent remarks were completely unwarranted and in poor taste. "Unwarranted and uncharitable comments help no one except to create avoidable controversies and bitterness. Regrettably, your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary fault lines," the AICC letter stated.

Zameer Ahmed's 'Vokkaliga' remark did not go down well with the Congress and the BJP. Vokkaliga community leaders across the party lines, including R Ashoka, Chaluvarayaswamy openly expressed their reservations.

Even the prominent Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami, according to sources, also conveyed his unhappiness to the Congress leaders about the issue.

Replying to a query, the Congress MLA from Chamarajpet reiterated, "I have entered politics with the blessings of Adichunchunagiri mutt seer. JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is my political guru. I have not said anything that would hurt the sentiments of Vokkaligas. Why should I apologise when I have committed no wrong?, he said.

