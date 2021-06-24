Not right time to speak about next Karnataka CM: G Parameshwara

Not right time to talk of next K'taka CM: Parameshwara

He said that there were two more years for the Assembly elections

  • Jun 24 2021, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 22:25 ist
MLA and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara seeks blessings of Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami at Suttur mutt's branch in Mysuru on Thursday. MLA Tanveer Sait and former MLA M K Somashekar are seen. Credit: DH Photo

MLA G Parameshwara on Thursday said that it was not the right time to debate the issue of the next Chief Minister.

Parameshwara was speaking to reporters after visiting Suttur seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami at the mutt in the city.

He said that there were two more years for the Assembly elections and it was not right time to speak about the candidate for the chief minister's post.

Read | Don't project me as CM face, Siddaramaiah tells MLAs

“First, we have to win the polls and then the CM candidates will be decided,” he said.

When asked about Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan projecting the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as the next CM, Parameshwara said that a few MLAs had expressed their opinions. The party colleagues should stop debating about the issue.

Parameshwara held discussions with Suttur seer for more than an hour.

When Parameshwara arrived at Suttur mutt's branch in the city, a few of his supporters hailed him, raising slogans ‘next CM Parameshwara’. However, Parameshwara asked them to stop it. Parameshwara said that he had also requested his followers not to raise such slogans.

