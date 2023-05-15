Not right to blame Kateel, Santhosh for election debacle, says B Y Vijayendra

Newly elected MLA from Shikaripura B Y Vijayendra said on Monday that it was not right to blame state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the party’s national general secretary B L Santhosh for the electoral debacle.

He was speaking to reporters after paying his obeisances to Siddaganga seer Siddalinga Swami here.

“The party’s top leaders will analyse the reasons for the defeat. We will discuss the reorganisation of the party and future strategies. The top leadership will decide on whether to replace Kateel or not,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the BJP had learnt lessons from the debacle and that the results would not have a bearing on next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

“The two elections are different and have different parameters. We will win more seats and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vijayendra said.