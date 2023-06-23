Not right to criticize training programme for newly elected MLAs: U T Khader

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday said that it was not right to criticise the training programme for newly elected MLAs even before the training had been conducted.

Reacting to section of mediapersons on the objections raised by a few over the plans of holding a training programme for newly elected MLAs through resource persons including Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, he said training camp should be reviewed after it concludes. The government has planned to hold training sessions for the newly elected MLAs in Bengaluru from June 26.

“Training is being given to newly elected MLAs on various subjects through experts including H K Patil, B L Shankar, T B Jayachandra, Krishna Byregowda, Mukyamantri Chandru, Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa, MPs and others to make them understand their roles as a legislators. Besides this, 45 minutes spiritual sessions will be conducted to make the MLAs work without stress. We have planned to invite a few spiritual leaders. However, we have not received confirmation yet. Those who review and criticise the training programme should wait and see the outcome of the programme,” Khader said.

“If the outcome of the training was not good, then they can submit their feedback, which will be looked into when such trainings are conducted in future,” he added.

"Those who have no clarity on the camp and based on the information available in social media are asking me to clarify on the issue. I do not wish to speak on those who have written against the camp on social media. Let them introspect," said Khader.

“Ravi Shankar Guruji was out of station. I keep meeting him. As a Health Minister, I had cordial relationship with him. It is not right to say that I have invited him immediately after meeting him,” he said.