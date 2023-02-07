Not right to oppose Brahmin as CM: Mantralaya seer

Subudhendrateertha Swami of the Raghavendra Swami Mutt of Mantralaya said on Tuesday that there can be no opposition for a Brahmin to become the chief minister, if he or she is eligible and strives for societal welfare.
The seer’s comments come in the backdrop of the remarks by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy that the RSS was trying to instal Pralhad Joshi as CM.
“It is against the Constitution to say that people from one community should not occupy key posts. It is the people and parties that decide this,” he told reporters here.
Also Read | On backfoot, HDK says not opposed to a Brahmin CM
The Brahmin community is economically backward and that the Constitution too provides for those from backward communities taking top posts, he said.
“Brahmins are not against any community. They pray for the welfare of all. No community should belittle any other community,” the pontiff said.
The seer said it was meaningless to oppose Hindutva, even as he slammed former chief minister Siddaramaiah for saying that he too was a Hindu, but didn’t believe in Hindutva.
