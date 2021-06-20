Not right to project Karnataka Congress CM face: Dhruvanarayan

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan on Sunday opined that it was not right on the part of Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan to repeatedly project Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, here, Dhruvanarayan said, the party high command will decide over the CM's candidate and is was not the time to discuss it. There is no faction in the Congress party and all are working together, he said.

The people of the state are in favour of Congress party and Zameer must not issue such statements which would result in confusion, he said.