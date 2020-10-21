Not trying to become a minister, says Yatnal

Senior BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal defended his remarks against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa saying that they were not motivated by aspirations of a Cabinet berth.

“I am working for the development of Karnataka as a voice of the people,” he said in a late Tuesday night tweet, adding that he had not begged or indulged in skulduggery to secure a Cabinet berth. “That does not suit my character.”

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಜನರ ಧ್ವನಿಯಾಗಿ ಆತ್ಮಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾಗಿ ಜನಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿಯಾಗಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆನೆ ಹೊರತು ಸಚಿವನಾಗುವದಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾರದೋ ಕಾಲು ಹಿಡಿದು ತಲೆ ಹಿಡಿಯುವ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿಲ್ಲ ಅದು ನನ್ನ ಜಾಯಮಾನ ಅಲ್ಲ — Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) (@BasanagoudaBJP) October 20, 2020

Yatnal had stirred another controversy by claiming that Yediyurappa will be removed soon. “...after Yediyurappa, CM will be from north Karnataka. This is almost finalized,” he had said.

Following this, Yediyurappa’s Cabinet ministers defended Yediyurappa's leadership with some suggesting that Yatnal was throwing tantrums looking for a Cabinet berth during the upcoming expansion.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said there was no question of changing the CM. “Yediyurappa will be the CM for the next three years,” Kateel said.