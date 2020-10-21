Not trying to become a minister, says Yatnal

Yatnal had stirred another controversy by claiming that Yediyurappa will be removed soon

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 16:14 ist
Senior BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal. Credit: Facebook (SRI-Basanagouda-Patil-Yatnal)

Senior BJP legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal defended his remarks against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa saying that they were not motivated by aspirations of a Cabinet berth.

“I am working for the development of Karnataka as a voice of the people,” he said in a late Tuesday night tweet, adding that he had not begged or indulged in skulduggery to secure a Cabinet berth. “That does not suit my character.”

Yatnal had stirred another controversy by claiming that Yediyurappa will be removed soon. “...after Yediyurappa, CM will be from north Karnataka. This is almost finalized,” he had said.

Following this, Yediyurappa’s Cabinet ministers defended Yediyurappa's leadership with some suggesting that Yatnal was throwing tantrums looking for a Cabinet berth during the upcoming expansion.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said there was no question of changing the CM. “Yediyurappa will be the CM for the next three years,” Kateel said.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal
B S Yediyurappa
Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
Karnataka

