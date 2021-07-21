Not worried over release of sex CD: Renukacharya

Former Minister M P Renukacharya on Wednesday said he is not worried about the release of any sextape of him.

Renukacharya, who is also political secretary to the Chief Minister, told reporters that “I am not involved in any immoral activities. Nobody tried to blackmail me on this issue."

“Since I have not been involved in any sex CD, I am not worried about who releases what,” he said. Renukacharya also said he has not decided whether to approach the court to apply for an injunction to prevent the media from publishing any defamatory news against him.

“Only once in my life, I have made a mistake for which I repented. After that I maintained a clean image,” he said.

Renukarchaya, a close associate of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, was in Delhi. He said his visit to Delhi was to meet the newly sworn-in Union Ministers from Karnataka and that there was nothing political in it.

Separately, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh criticised the BJP government and said it is a CD government as several ministers are involved in immoral activities.

Alleging that Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwara was blackmailing BJP leaders with their sex CD, he said the BJP government in Karnataka should be sacked as it brought disrepute to the people of Karnataka.

