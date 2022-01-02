Nothing to hide, gave kin of Covid victims money from my own pocket: Renukacharya

"There is nothing to hide," Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya said on Sunday as he clarified that he had given money "from his own pocket" to the kin of Covid-19 victims in his contituency, seeking their support for the 2024 Assembly polls.

Renukacharya, also the Chief Minister's political secretary, was reacting to a video shared by former MLA DG Shantana Gouda showing him distribute Rs 10,000 each to voters in a programme held in Honnali and Nyamathi on Saturday.

The Congress leader is unable to bear my popularity in the constituency and shared the video with mediapersons to tarnish my image, Renukacharya said while slamming Shantana Gouda.

More than 300 people have died of Covid-19 in the Honnali constituency. Besides issuing the cheque given by the government to the kin of victims, Renukacharya claimed that he voluntarily distributed Rs 10,000 to them in the event.

