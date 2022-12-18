Notices to those announcing candidates: DKS

Notices to those announcing candidates on their own: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar was speaking after the Congress’ state election committee meeting in Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 18 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 05:55 ist
KPCC President D K Shivakumar. Credit: IANS Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the party would issue notices to leaders announcing candidates on their own.

Shivakumar was speaking after the Congress’ state election committee meeting here where guidelines to issue tickets were discussed.

Also Read | Quota: Congress Vokkaliga leaders meet pontiff

“Whoever is announcing tickets will get notices,” Shivakumar said. “For now, we’re considering only those who have applied for tickets. But, if we find deserving candidates, then we’ll consider them,” he said. The Congress has received 1,350 ticket applications. Shivakumar said the party would finalise its decision on tickets by January 15.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Love, longing and belonging

Love, longing and belonging

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

DH Toon | The real game

DH Toon | The real game

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

 