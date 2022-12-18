Notices to those announcing candidates on their own: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the party would issue notices to leaders announcing candidates on their own.

Shivakumar was speaking after the Congress’ state election committee meeting here where guidelines to issue tickets were discussed.

“Whoever is announcing tickets will get notices,” Shivakumar said. “For now, we’re considering only those who have applied for tickets. But, if we find deserving candidates, then we’ll consider them,” he said. The Congress has received 1,350 ticket applications. Shivakumar said the party would finalise its decision on tickets by January 15.