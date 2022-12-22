Now, BJP Vokkaliga leaders join quota chorus

Vokkaliga lawmakers of the BJP have decided to launch their own campaign demanding higher reservation for their community.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka organised a meeting of BJP’s Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs on Thursday evening. It was decided that a delegation would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday with a charter of reservation-related demands.

“We will tell the CM that the SC/STs are blessing and supporting him for having increasing their reservation. Similarly, the Vokkaligas will be with (Bommai) if their demands are met,” Ashoka said.

Thursday’s meeting came just days after Vokkaliga lawmakers from the Congress met Adichunchanagiri pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami to discuss reservation.

Ashoka said the BJP leaders discussed for two hours various reservation-related issues.

Their main demand is that reservation for Vokkaligas should go up from 4 per cent to 12 per cent.

According to Ashoka, the existing 4 per cent reservation is benefitting mainly Vokkaligas in rural areas. “We will ask for urban Vokkaligas to be covered under the 10 per cent EWS quota,” Ashoka said.

“The Kunchitiga Vokkaligas haven’t been included in the central OBC list. We will ask for their inclusion along with Bunts of Mangaluru,” Ashoka added.

On January 4, some 40 BJP Vokkaliga leaders have decided to meet pontiffs Nirmalanandanatha Swami and Nanjavadhoota Swami on January 4 to seek “guidance” on the reservation demand.

The ruling BJP has been in top gear to woo the Vokkaligas, a dominant community in southern Karnataka.