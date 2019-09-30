Now, ED summons Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh. He is the brother of Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who was arrested by ED under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is currently in Tihar jail.

Suresh is among the relatives of Shivakumar summoned by the agency in connection with an ongoing investigation. Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya appeared before ED officials for questioning in Delhi, earlier this month.

According to reports, Suresh is expected to appear before ED officials on October 7.

Suresh had declared assets worth Rs 338 cr in his election affidavit while filing nominations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. ED officials are expected to question Suresh regarding the source of wealth and his transactions with his brother.

The arrest of Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, and the subsequent denial of bail had put the opposition parties - Congress and JD(S) - on an offensive. In a recent protest, they had accused the Centre of targeting the opposition leaders and had termed it 'Anti-Vokkaliga'