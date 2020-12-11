Now, HD Kumaraswamy bats for farmers over anti-cow slaughter Bill

The anti-cow slaughter Bill is likely to hit dairy farming in the state, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has warned.

In an official statement on Thursday, the former chief minister said the Bill, in its current form, gave scope for officials to harass farmers.

Kumaraswamy’s pro-farmer stand comes after he was criticised for his ‘anti-farmer’ stance, when his party helped the BJP in getting the land reforms Bill passed in the Legislative Council earlier this week.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

“The Bill mentions that farmers have to take a permit from the animal husbandry department for cattle transport. Officials can misuse this power,” Kumaraswamy said.

Further, Kumaraswamy said the farmer will be held responsible for the slaughter of cattle. “Once he sells, how can he be sure where the cattle land? The Bill also says that police and officials can inspect the dairy farms. All these clauses will only create more scope for irregularities and the possibility of the farmer being harassed by officials,” he said.

Moreover, farmers find it difficult to manage male calves as they are neither useful for dairy nor for agriculture, he argued.

“With so many restrictions on the sale of cattle, it will impose a financial burden on farmers to maintain cattle. Unless the government provides alternatives for taking care of cattle, this Bill will be detrimental to farmers,” he said.