Now, HDK dares Siddaramaiah to initiate govt takeover of BMIC project

Continuing to press for 'stern action' against the alleged irregularities in the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project undertaken by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate the take over of the project.

Taking to twitter on Sunday, Kumaraswamy took a dig at Siddaramaiah, asking him to stop making excuses and act against the alleged irregularities by NICE.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he had instituted an inquiry into it, Kumaraswamy accused the chief minister and his team of daily harassment when he (Kumaraswamy) took on those who benefited from the scam.

Ashok Kheny, who is the managing director of NICE, is currently with the Congress.

Recalling that a House Committee was formed to investigate the irregularities during Siddaramaiah’s previous term as chief minister, Kumaraswamy said the report was submitted in 2016.

“The entire history of irregularities by NICE is in the report. Take a bold step to bring it under government control,” he said.