Now, HDK dares Siddaramaiah to initiate govt takeover of BMIC project

Continuing to press for 'stern action' against the alleged irregularities in the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project undertaken by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate the take over of the project.
Taking to twitter on Sunday, Kumaraswamy took a dig at Siddaramaiah, asking him to stop making excuses and act against the alleged irregularities by NICE.
Also Read | HDK demands CBI probe into NICE project
Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he had instituted an inquiry into it, Kumaraswamy accused the chief minister and his team of daily harassment when he (Kumaraswamy) took on those who benefited from the scam.
Ashok Kheny, who is the managing director of NICE, is currently with the Congress.
Recalling that a House Committee was formed to investigate the irregularities during Siddaramaiah’s previous term as chief minister, Kumaraswamy said the report was submitted in 2016.
“The entire history of irregularities by NICE is in the report. Take a bold step to bring it under government control,” he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years