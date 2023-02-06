On backfoot, HDK says not opposed to a Brahmin CM

In the wake of scathing criticism from various quarters on his statement against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday sought to clarify that he was not “anti-Brahmin”.

He said he was not opposed to the idea of a Brahmin becoming the chief minister.

Kumaraswamy had claimed that the RSS was planning to appoint Joshi as the next chief minister. Kumaraswamy went on to say that Joshi represented the Marathi Peshva community that pillaged the Sringeri Mutt. “This Brahmin community does not have the same ‘culture’ as the Brahmins in Karnataka. They stand for violence whereas the Brahmins in Karnataka stand for peace,” Kumaraswamy had said, attracting criticism.

Also Read | JD(S) will grow beyond old Mysuru and get majority in Karnataka polls: Kumaraswamy

“I am not opposed to a Brahmin becoming a CM. My point was that the RSS was bringing in someone with the DNA of a community that attacked Kannada and its culture. I did not say anything about Brahmins,” Kumaraswamy said.

He further said that his family had always respected the Brahmin community and the Sringeri Mutt. “I gave land to Brahamana Mahasabha near Banashankari when I was the chief minister. I also constituted the Brahmin Development Board and gave it Rs 25 crore. My statements are being misconstrued with vested political interests,” he said.