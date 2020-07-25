One year of BSY govt: BJP plans massive outreach

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 23:04 ist
The BJP has lined up a series of events to celebrate the B S Yediyurappa government completing one year in office. Yediyurappa took oath on July 26 last year. 

Addressing a news conference, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said Yediyurappa will release a booklet containing the achievements of the BJP government at Vidhana Soudha on July 27. 

“The government faced four major crises in the last one year such as drought, floods, by-elections and Covid-19,” Narayan said, adding that the government took many important policy decisions and handled challenges with efficiency.

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said the party will plant one crore trees on July 28.

“From July 29 to July 31, the party will take up a massive outreach programme to take the achievements of the government to 50 lakh homes,” he said.

The one-year commemoration will conclude on August 1 with a virtual rally that will be addressed by Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. 

 

